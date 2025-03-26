SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a significant stockholder of Autodesk (ADSK), said it has delivered a letter to the company's shareholders. Starboard stated that Autodesk's March 19, 2025 Statement underscores the need for change.'Autodesk's recent statement is emblematic of a company that is unwilling to face reality and is instead looking to fight to maintain the status quo. In our view, it is clear that the current Board is either incapable or unwilling to hold management accountable,' Starboard said.On March 20, Starboard nominated three individuals for election at the 2025 Annual Meeting: Geoff Ribar, former CFO of Cadence Design Systems; Christie Simons, a senior Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Jeff Smith, CEO of Starboard Value.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX