Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group Expands into Asia - Launches South Korea Subsidiary

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global Agri-food supply chain, is pleased to announce the establishment of Sadot Korea. Sadot Korea is Sadot's first Asian subsidiary in Seoul, South Korea, marking a strategic step in the company's global expansion strategy.

"I am pleased to announce the expansion into a new strategic area - Korea," said Catia Jorge, CEO of Sadot Group. "Previously we announced an aggressive expansion strategy into key markets around the world. Korea is our next step and represents a unique opportunity as its both a major importer of key commodities but also an exporter of other commodities such as rice. Not only does Korea expand our global footprint but it can also expand the types of commodities we trade."

With South Korea emerging as a pivotal hub for agricultural innovation, advanced trade finance, and dynamic market opportunities, Sadot Korea aims to transform the local agricultural landscape by introducing smart, efficient, and globally connected solutions. This move solidifies Sadot's commitment to empowering Korean farmers, optimizing supply chains, and contributing to South Korea's vibrant domestic economy.

A Strategic Move to Capitalize on South Korea's Strengths: South Korea stands at the crossroads of innovation and global trade, offering a robust financial ecosystem, advanced technological infrastructure, and a highly strategic geographic position. Sadot Korea's goal is to leverage these strengths to:

Empower Korean Agriculture: Address critical inefficiencies in pricing, market access, and export opportunities for local farmers, working directly with cooperatives to enhance profitability and market reach.

Expand Agri-Commodity Trading : Korea's position as the 4th largest corn importer, 6th largest soybean importer, and 8th largest wheat importer underscores its significance as a major agricultural trade player. Sadot Korea's goal is to actively support this demand by bridging global supply with local needs.

Leverage Financial Opportunities: With South Korea recognized as a leading financial hub, Sadot Korea will tap into local trade finance solutions to drive liquidity and fuel regional and global operations. The country's well-established financial institutions and export credit agencies present opportunities to secure competitive financing and drive growth.

Leadership with Deep Local Expertise: The Korean subsidiary will be led by DaeHo Kim, a highly respected financial and commercial strategist with decades of experience in the Middle East and South Korea conducting cross border M&As, advisory and trade in excess of $3 billion USD and Hannah Oh, a seasoned executive and Sadot Group board member, who brings extensive experience in global agribusiness operations with over 15 years of experience with Bayer and Monsanto.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Korea and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

