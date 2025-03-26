Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (OTC Pink: VERTF) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal Studios" or "the Company"), a leader in social media-driven advertising and content production, announces a partnership with Crossmedia ("XM"), a premier independent media agency. This collaboration aims to drive significant brand growth and market expansion in 2025.

The partnership combines Crossmedia's expertise in data-driven media buying with Vertiqal Studios' ability to create and distribute engaging digital content for Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

A Transformational Partnership for Brand Growth

"This collaboration with Crossmedia is a pivotal moment for Vertiqal Studios," said Max Desmarais, President & Co-founder of Vertiqal Studios. "By aligning with Crossmedia, we're partnering to deliver significant opportunities and reinforcing our position as the go-to digital content and media partner for top brands."

Crossmedia's CEO and Co-founder, Kamran Asghar, added: "Working with Vertiqal Studios allows us to integrate high-performance digital content with our precision media strategies. Together, we're reshaping how brands engage modern consumers, ensuring every media dollar works harder and delivers measurable ROI."

Strategic Impact for Vertiqal Studios

As part of this partnership, Ali Plonchak, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at Crossmedia, has stepped down from Vertiqal Studios' Board of Directors to focus on this new relationship. Vertiqal Studios extends its appreciation to Ali Plonchak for their contributions and looks forward to working with them in this next phase of growth.

This cements Vertiqal Studios' commitment to expansion, innovation, and delivering unmatched value to brands seeking to dominate the digital landscape. With increasing advertiser demand for authentic, high-ROI content, this collaboration positions Vertiqal Studios for a breakthrough year in market influence.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a one-of-a-kind digital strategy, creative, and distribution holding company. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies in managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. By having such robust ownership of culture and communities on social, Vertiqal Studios provides innovative advertising solutions for brands such as RBC, Samsung, White Castle, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Chili's, and more. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com.

About Crossmedia

Crossmedia is an independent, full-service media agency established in 2000, with offices in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The agency manages over $1 billion in billings and employs more than 500 professionals worldwide. As the largest certified minority-owned media agency in the U.S., Crossmedia offers a comprehensive suite of services, including media planning and buying, business intelligence, media procurement, and performance marketing. The agency is recognized for its commitment to transparency, innovation, and fostering a diverse workplace culture. (xmedia.com)

