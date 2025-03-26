Brazilian Rare Earths: High-Grade Discoveries Enhance Scale of Pelé Project

SYDNEY, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) is pleased to report the results of exploration drilling at the Pelé Target 1 Project, located in Bahia, Brazil.

The Pelé Project is hosted within the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite, a large-scale magmatic system that extends over 180 km in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths has confirmed the exploration potential of the province with multiple discoveries of ultra-high-grade mineralisation, including rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc), tantalum (Ta), and uranium (U).

Pelé Target 1 has the largest expanse of weathered REE-Nb-Sc-U outcrops discovered since exploration commenced at the Rocha da Rocha rare earth province. New geological mapping, 75 line-km of ground gamma stations and 162 new outcrop samples highlights that REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation repeats along eastern and western limbs of a regional structural fold that now extends over 10 km at the project.

New discovery of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation

High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO: NdPr: 23,217 ppm | DyTb: 938 ppm | Nb 2 O 5 : 5,011 ppm | Sc 2 O 3 : 381 ppm | Ta2O5: 248 ppm | U 3 O 8 : 1,100 ppm

High-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U from shallow depths (~20 m) extending to vertical depths of ~70 m

Drillhole TG1DD0004 returned 29.8 m of a cumulative downhole mineralisation, including 15.3 m at 9.1% TREO from 25.6 m depth, with grades of: NdPr: 15,617 ppm | DyTb: 692 ppm | Nb2O5: 1,861 ppm | Sc2O3: 231 ppm | Ta2O5: 94 ppm | U3O8: 754 ppm

Auger drilling continues to discover extensive, near-surface horizons of high-grade monazite sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb

Pelé Target 1 discoveries extend high-grade mineralised trendline to 10 km

Pelé is confirmed as a major district-scale rare earth exploration project located ~60 km southwest of BRE's Monte Alto project in Bahia, Brazil, and covers an exploration area over 60 times larger than Monte Alto

Recent exploration has focussed primarily on Pelé Target 1 - one of five large exploration target areas within the larger Pelé Project area - delivering new discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5% TREO

and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to New outcrop discoveries of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation significantly extend the mineralised strike at Pelé Target 1 to over 10 km

Brazilian Rare Earths now controls three major confirmed projects - Monte Alto, Sulista and Pelé - each demonstrating significant diamond drill intersections of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralisation

Pelé project location and relative size

