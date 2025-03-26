Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Announces Voluntary Six-Month Shareholder Lock-Up, Reinforcing Long-Term Confidence

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) is pleased to announce that the shareholders from its recent acquisition of Dogecoin Portfolio Holdings Corp. have voluntarily agreed to lock up their shares for the next six months effective March 14, 2025, with (i) 20% of the locked up shares to be released on May 14, 2025, (ii) 20% of the locked up shares to be released on June 14, 2025, (iii) 30% of the locked up shares to be released on July 14, 2025, and (iv) the balance to be released on September 14, 2025. This decision reflects their unwavering confidence in the company's long-term strategy and commitment to value creation.

This voluntary lock-up comes at a crucial time in the market, demonstrating that key shareholders believe in Spirit Blockchain Capital's ability to execute on its vision. By keeping their shares off the market, these stakeholders are reinforcing price stability while allowing the company to focus on its core business initiatives without disruption. This move is a clear signal that those closest to the company see significant upside in the long-term growth of Spirit Blockchain Capital and are aligned with its broader objectives.

The company continues to expand its treasury management capabilities, ensuring that its financial resources are optimized for growth. Spirit Blockchain Capital is actively developing structured financial products, including exchange-traded products (ETPs), that will provide investors with institutional-grade exposure to digital assets. This is a critical step in the company's broader plan to launch a fully integrated tokenization platform, which will revolutionize how digital and traditional assets are issued, managed, and traded.

By voluntarily locking up their shares, these shareholders are signalling their trust in the company's ability to drive innovation and establish itself as a leader in tokenized finance. As Spirit Blockchain Capital continues to execute its roadmap, including the release of new investment products and the advancement of its tokenization platform, this strategic alignment with long-term shareholders will play a key role in ensuring sustained value creation.

