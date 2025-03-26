BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands said it expects to deliver at least high-single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth for the full year 2025 supported by the ongoing share buyback and partly offset by higher adjusted finance and tax costs. The Group said, for the coming year, with all guidance at constant currency, it is on track to deliver tobacco and NGP net revenue growth at low single-digit and to grow Group adjusted operating profit close to the middle of mid-single-digit range.Imperial Brands noted that, as previously guided, performance will be weighted to the second half of the year driven by the phasing of combustible pricing and investment. As a result, first half Group adjusted operating profit is expected to grow at low single digits, or about 1-2%. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to grow around mid-single digits at the half year.Imperial Brands stated that its 2030 strategy will deliver another five years of growth in net revenue, EPS and free cash flow. The strategy will support medium-term guidance with CAGR expectations on a constant currency basis of: adjusted EPS to grow at a high-single digit rate, and Group adjusted operating profit to grow at around 3-5% annually.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX