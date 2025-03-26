Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025

WKN: A3DHCT | ISIN: FI4000519202 | Ticker-Symbol: IV9
Frankfurt
26.03.25
08:06 Uhr
2,060 Euro
+0,070
+3,52 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Trainers' House Oyj: Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Trainers' House Plc

Finanznachrichten News

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 MARCH 2025 AT 15:00

The annual general meeting of Trainers' House Plc was held on 26 March 2025 in Helsinki.

The annual general meeting confirmed the financial statements, discharged CEO and the members of the Board of Directors from liability for the fiscal year 1 January - 31 December 2024 and approved the remuneration report of the governing bodies.

The annual general meeting decided, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal, that the company will distribute a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid to shareholder who is entered in the company's shareholder register on the record date of dividend payment 28 March 2025. The dividend will be paid in one installment on 4 April 2025.

Aarne Aktan, Jari Sarasvuo, Jarmo Hyökyvaara, Elma Palsila and Emilia Tauriainen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In the board meeting held after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jari Sarasvuo as the chairperson of the board.

The annual general meeting decided that the board member's remuneration shall be EUR 1,500 per month and the chairperson's remuneration will be EUR 3,500 per month.

Grant Thornton Oy was elected as the company's auditor. The remuneration to the auditor is paid according to the auditor's reasonable invoice.

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC
Saku Keskitalo
CFO

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.trainershouse.fi - For investors

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
