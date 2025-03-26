Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Advances Exploration at the Kings Canyon Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased provide an update on recent field exploration work and strategy development for its Kings Canyon Gold Project ("Kings Canyon" or the "Property") in Utah. Infield's technical team has identified several exploration opportunities in key untested high-priority zones. These include high-grade feeder structures, known deposit extensions, untested favourable stratigraphic horizons, as well as anomalous geochemical anomalies that have seen limited historical work. Work campaigns dating back to the 1970s have been compiled by Infield for the first time in the history of the district. This data, in addition to new exploration tools, will be leveraged towards the expansion of the known deposits and additional discovery upside. Infield also reports results for seven rock samples collected in 2025.

Highlights:

Identification of untested high-priority target areas and discovery opportunities

2025 rock sample results up to 1.28 ppm gold (range <0.005 - 1.28 ppm gold)

Low-cost surface program planned to advance exploration toward drill hole targeting

"The characteristics and continuity of gold mineralization at the Crown and Royal zones provide excellent training ground for additional discovery within the Kings Canyon district," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "we are encouraged by the exploration opportunities across the Property, which we believe would benefit from a suite of modern exploration methods."

The Property is located in Western Utah, with excellent road access and infrastructure. Situated within an emerging sediment-hosted "Carlin-type" gold system, the Kings Canyon mining district boasts numerous mineral occurrences, however, has lacked consistent and sustained exploration. Geological analogies to the Kings Canyon opportunity include Long Canyon (2.2 Moz Au[1]), Alligator Ridge (1.4 Moz Au[2]) and Kinsley Mountain (0.5 Moz Au[3]) gold deposits (Figure 1). In addition to the ease of access, moderate topography and a Carlin-type geological pedigree combine for an excellent mineral exploration opportunity in an emerging gold belt segment.

The geology of the Kings Canyon area is characterized by gently dipping favourable/reactive Paleozoic limestone clast breccia and silty limestone units assigned to the Guilmette and Simonson Formations. Jasperoid zones, silicified-clast breccia and limonitic fracture zones are abundant in the area, associated with strong gold signatures at surface. Classic Carlin-style alteration and mineralization define the known oxide gold deposits at the Crown and Royal zones (Figure 2). Limited historical samples were analyzed for arsenic and antimony and, where available, a correlation between gold mineralization and these elements has been observed. Recent rock sampling (Figure 2) conducted in 2025 also supports this observation and will be used in the future to serve as a guide to exploration. Gold and select multi-element results for the seven samples collected are available in Table 1.

Figure 1: Property location map featuring sediment-hosted gold deposits of Western Utah and Eastern Nevada[4].

Table 1: 2025 rock sample results[5]

Figure 2: Property-scale map showing Crown and Royal zones, and 2025 sample locations.

Significant gold mineralization is contained at a key stratigraphic horizon, situated at the upper portion of the Simonson Formation, just below a geological contact with the Devonian Guilmette Formation (Figures 3 and 4). Exploration upside remains in expanding the extent of the known trends. Holes drilled at angles between 45-70 degrees are required to cross cut and test for potential high-grade feeder structures, whereas drilling to date has been largely vertically oriented. Despite the presence of geochemical anomalies throughout Infield's land position, historical drilling campaigns have not sufficiently tested the key stratigraphic horizons beyond the main (known) mineralized footprints. Infield plans to deploy a Carlin-type gold exploration toolkit to unlock new exploration opportunities and shareholder value.

Figure 3: Cross-section of the Crown Zone depicting high-tenor, continuous gold mineralization within the upper portion of the Simonson Formation silty limestone, just below the contact with the Devonian Guilmette Formation.

Figure 4: Drill core from historical hole KCC07-04[6], displaying mineralized silty limestone, and strong gold tenor and continuity, within the upper portion of the Simonson Formation.

Infield is planning a low-cost surface exploration program intended for Q2-Q3, 2025, with the objective of progressing towards drill hole targeting. Main tools to advance exploration include:

Geological mapping to constrain the position of favourable Simonson Formation silty limestone, as well as stratigraphic and structural traps within the overlying Guilmette. Property wide evaluation of drainages for the purpose of designing a stream sediment and soil sampling program that tests for gold and other trace element geochemistry. Stable isotope and UV work as a modern toolkit for Carlin-type exploration (subtle alteration and fringes of gold deposits can be detected using carbon-oxygen isotopic geochemistry as well as UV fluorescence of calcite veins). Structural evaluation using LiDar and mapping, seeking favourable fluid flow corridors such as feeder structures. 3D Leapfrog evaluation and modelling of multiple datasets compiled by Infield (historical and newly generated by Infield).

Previous exploration has been hampered by: 1) vertical drill holes, 2) lack of gold pathfinder geochemical data, and 3) limited evaluation of consolidated datasets for the district. Infield Technical Advisor, Dr. Alan Wainwright P.Geo., stated: "The district has proven Carlin-style gold zones. We believe we can identify top tier drilling targets using modern geoscience tools and by deploying a systematic approach to the exploration search space."

Infield Minerals is committed to building shareholder value with mineral exploration discoveries in the Western United States. The Company is actively evaluating additional base metal and gold exploration opportunities with a view to expanding its portfolio with projects of merit. Potential acquisitions are vetted for optimal exploration discovery odds, combined with favourable commercial deal terms, in Tier 1 jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., a geological consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters,Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties, including the option for the Kings Canyon property. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

