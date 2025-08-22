Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $115,000, comprising up to 3,833,333 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per common share (the "Financing").

Any securities issued under the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Financing is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

It is anticipated that certain officers and directors of the Company will participate in the Financing. The Company may pay commissions to qualified finders in Canada in connection with the Financing, in accordance with TSX-V policies.

Proceeds of the Financing will be used to fund property costs on the Company's mineral properties in Western USA, and for general working capital purposes.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors ofInfield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infield-minerals-announces-financing-1064430