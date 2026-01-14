Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update and announces that it has granted an aggregate of 825,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants to the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and expire on January 14, 2031.

"With recent improvements to overall market conditions, the Company is renewing its interest in seeking to advance exploration at its Kings Canyon oxide gold property in Utah," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "this project hosts two near surface oxide gold deposits that are road accessible, both superbly located less than one kilometre from highway 50."

The Company currently holds two precious metals assets under management within the Western USA (Figure 1), including Kings Canyon in Utah and Goldendale in Nevada.

Figure 1: Infield project locations in Western USA

In 2025, the Company dedicated significant efforts to reviewing and pursuing additional precious and base metals assets, with a view of expanding its project portfolio within developed, historical and emerging districts that are favourable for mine development. This process led to the identification of several target assets that have been short-listed for further consideration and review. Building upon Infield's portfolio with additional asset acquisitions continues to be a key component of the Company's strategy in delivering shareholder value in 2026. As such, the Company strives to complete a transaction and/or additional land acquisition this year, which would strengthen our land holdings in the Western USA and add to the discovery potential of our portfolio. Our two-pronged approach of utilizing both inorganic and organic growth strategies would also see Kings Canyon advanced as a cornerstone asset.

In 2026, the Company intends to progress Kings Canyon through the next stages of exploration and project advancement. Initial work planned entails detailed geologic mapping (to constrain the position of rock units favourable for "Carlin-type" mineralization) and property wide evaluation of drainages (for the purposes of designing a surface sampling program), along with isotope work and other modern methods for detecting mineralization and related alteration. Further, Infield is considering a third-party review of historical data to determine what additional information would be required for a 43-101 compliant resource to be calculated on the two known oxide gold deposits hosted within the Crown and the Royal zones at the property. It is expected that the initial work program will lead to drill hole targeting.

Goldendale, formerly named Desperado, and henceforth to be referred to as "Goldendale" in honour of the original "Ellendale" gold discovery by Ellen Nay in 1909, is located in the Ellendale mining district of Nye County, Nevada. The historical Ellendale mine headframe can still be sighted adjacent to Infield's Goldendale property as a significant monument in the district, along with numerous other historical workings (adits, shafts and sample pits) throughout the district. Good epithermal gold-silver potential exists at the Goldendale property in areas of anomalous gold and silver in soil which remain untested by drilling. These zones merit further exploration work, including infill soil sampling and mapping. As this project is of secondary focus, the Company believes it would benefit from either a partnership or option agreement with another party interested in exploring the upside at Goldendale.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrea Diakow, P.Geo., a geological consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "strive", "believe", "intend", "expect", "deliver", "advance", "pursue", "improve", "consider", "dedicate", "expand", "renew", "plan", "progress", "continue", "seek", "benefit", "strengthen", "potential", "significant", "favourable", "growth", "merit", "interest", "untested", "discovery" and variations of these words as well as other similar expressions or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "would" or "will" occur. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk, among others) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infield-minerals-provides-corporate-update-and-grants-incentive-stock-options-1127079