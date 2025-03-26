Anzeige
WKN: A1JBXU | ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VL
Tradegate
25.03.25
14:42 Uhr
0,848 Euro
-0,003
-0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8510,88117:02
0,8580,86717:02
Dow Jones News
26.03.2025 15:57 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds 
26-March-2025 / 14:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
26 March 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Successful placement of new unsecured bonds 
 
Genel Energy Plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has completed the private placement of USD 100 million of new five-year 
senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 11 percent per annum. The bond placement met strong investor demand across 
international markets and was subscribed to by a wide range of high-quality investors. 
 
Settlement of the bond issue is expected to occur on or about 9 April 2025, subject to customary conditions precedent. 
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Nordic ABM market and Frankfurt Open Market. Net proceeds 
from the new bond issue will be used towards refinancing of the existing unsecured bond (ISIN: NO 0010894330) and 
general corporate purposes. 
 
In connection with the bond placement, the Company has agreed to buy-back existing unsecured bonds and intends to issue 
a call notice for the remaining bonds at 100 percent of par in connection with settlement of the new bond. 
 
Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner for the bond issue. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
       +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  380253 
EQS News ID:  2106848 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2106848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2025 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
