Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Successful placement of new unsecured bonds 26-March-2025 / 14:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 March 2025 Genel Energy plc Successful placement of new unsecured bonds Genel Energy Plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has completed the private placement of USD 100 million of new five-year senior unsecured bonds with a coupon rate of 11 percent per annum. The bond placement met strong investor demand across international markets and was subscribed to by a wide range of high-quality investors. Settlement of the bond issue is expected to occur on or about 9 April 2025, subject to customary conditions precedent. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Nordic ABM market and Frankfurt Open Market. Net proceeds from the new bond issue will be used towards refinancing of the existing unsecured bond (ISIN: NO 0010894330) and general corporate purposes. In connection with the bond placement, the Company has agreed to buy-back existing unsecured bonds and intends to issue a call notice for the remaining bonds at 100 percent of par in connection with settlement of the new bond. Pareto Securities AS acted as Manager and Bookrunner for the bond issue. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

