Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2025

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 MARCH 2025 AT 5:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2025

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Jukka Moisio as Chair of the Board. Casimir Lindholm was elected as Vice Chair of the Board and his term of office will commence as of 1 April 2025, in accordance with his wish.

The Board of Directors considers all members, except Casimir Lindholm, to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin but considered him still to be independent of the company.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Eric Alström, Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom and Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom was elected as Chair of the committee.

Nomination and Compensation Committee was renamed to Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Board members Casimir Lindholm, Jukka Moisio and Ritva Sotamaa were elected to the Committee. Jukka Moisio was elected as Chair of the committee.

Taina Tirkkonen, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, will act as Secretary to the Board from 1 April 2025 onwards.

Cargotec will change its name to Hiab on 1 April 2025. Scott Phillips was appointed as President and CEO, effective from the date the name change takes place on 1 April 2025.





For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000

Taina Tirkkonen, Executive Vice President, General Counsel (as of 1 April), tel. +358 20 777 4000

