Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
16.04.2025 08:34 Uhr
Hiab Corporation: Hiab's January-March 2025 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

HIAB CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 APRIL 2025 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Hiab's January-March 2025 interim report to be published on Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Hiab Corporation will publish its January-March 2025 interim report on Wednesday, 30 April 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.hiabgroup.comafter publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Scott Phillips and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.hiabgroup.comby the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50052227. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://hiab.events.inderes.com/q1-2025. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published on Hiab's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Oscar Törnwall, IR Manager, Tel. +358 40 7050 894, oscar.tornwall(at)hiab.com

Hiab


