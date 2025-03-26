Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 703712 | ISIN: DE0007037129 | Ticker-Symbol: RWE
Xetra
26.03.25
17:35 Uhr
32,860 Euro
+0,290
+0,89 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RWE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RWE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,78032,83018:34
32,76032,79018:34
PR Newswire
26.03.2025 17:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited: Elliott Statement on RWE AG

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott," or "we"), which advises funds that together have an economic interest of close to 5% in RWE AG ("RWE" or "the Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliot logo

"We welcome RWE's decision to reduce its 2025-2030 investment programme by €10 billion, or 25%, while also implementing stricter investment criteria, raising return targets, and accelerating its farmdown strategy. These measures represent an important first step towards more disciplined capital allocation. However, we share the market's disappointment with the lack of clarity regarding the Company's commitment to enhance shareholder returns. Given the announced capex reduction and RWE's persistent undervaluation, we believe there is a compelling opportunity to significantly increase and accelerate the ongoing share buyback programme. We look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with the Company."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Frankfurt
Thomas Katzensteiner
Charles Barker
T: +49 69 79 40 90 25
Thomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179754/Elliot_Logo.jpg

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.