Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 26 2025 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2024 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link: https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2024
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 26 mars 2025 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2024 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2024
A propos du Groupe Kudelski
Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX: KUD.S) est un leader mondial dans les technologies et solutions fondamentales de sécurité digitale pour le marché des médias, la cybersécurité et l'internet des objets. Le Groupe a son siège à Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, en Suisse et à Phoenix (AZ), aux États-Unis, avec une présence dans plus de 20 pays à travers le monde. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.nagra.com.
