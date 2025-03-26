Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2024 Annual Report Publication



26.03.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 26 2025 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2024 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link: https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2024

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com













Publication du Rapport Annuel 2024





Annonce événementielle au sens de l'article. 53 RC

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 26 mars 2025 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2024 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant : https://www.nagra.com/investors-media/publications?year=2024

A propos du Groupe Kudelski

Le Groupe Kudelski (SIX: KUD.S) est un leader mondial dans les technologies et solutions fondamentales de sécurité digitale pour le marché des médias, la cybersécurité et l'internet des objets. Le Groupe a son siège à Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, en Suisse et à Phoenix (AZ), aux États-Unis, avec une présence dans plus de 20 pays à travers le monde. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.nagra.com .

Media contacts

Marc Demierre

Kudelski Group

Director Corporate Communications

+41 79 190 17 09

marc.demierre@nagra.com

End of Media Release

