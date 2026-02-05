Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE Launch marks the first service of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa enabling OSNtv to deliver their pay-TV service to Samsung Connected TVs without a set-top box. CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX, (AZ), USA-Thursday, February 5, 2026 - NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that OSN , a leading entertainment hub and pay-TV operator serving the Middle East and North Africa, has launched the innovative direct-to-TV service, TVkey Cloud by NAGRAVISION and Samsung . The launch marks a first-of-its-kind service in the region giving consumers in more than 20 countries access to the OSN pay-TV service on Samsung connected TVs, enabling seamless availability without a set-top box. Sofia Digital developed the smart TV user experience for OSN based on the HbbTV operator application standard. "Our goal is always to ensure consumers have easy access to their favorite OSNtv content," said Imad El Khoury, VP Commercial Sales at OSN. "The partnership with NAGRAVISION and Samsung through TVkey Cloud now enables us to deliver the OSNtv premium proposition to our consumers, allowing them to enjoy the best of OSNtv on connected TVs." "With the launch of TVkey Cloud, OSN is adopting innovative solutions that go beyond traditional set-top boxes to drive growth, expand service reach, and monetize content," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO, NAGRAVISION. "We're excited to launch this first-of-its-kind service in the Middle East and North Africa with Samsung and Sofia Digital and provide OSNtv with a new and secure distribution channel for premium content." "At Samsung, our goal is to empower consumers with technology that matters. The launch of the new TVkey Cloud service is testament to that, delivering added value to our consumers enjoying OSN services on our Samsung connected TVs," said Mustafa Sadick, Head of TV & AV Group, Samsung MENA. "By collaborating with partners like OSN and NAGRAVISION, we're able to bring the best of content solutions and technology together, creating a viewing experience that is truly unparalleled." The OSNtv service powered by TVkey Cloud is compatible with all Samsung Ultra HD connected TV models manufactured since 2021. Developed collaboratively by NAGRAVISION and Samsung, TVkey Cloud offers a user-friendly experience that safeguards long-term content investments with security built directly into the connected TV chipset. The solution also meets MovieLabs' Enhanced Content Protection standards for 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and early release content. Featuring an immersive and engaging user interface, the solution ensures that OSNtv is the primary live TV source, and not just another app in the store. For more information about TVkey Cloud, please click here . About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers and operators worldwide to launch, monetize and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turnkey direct-to-consumer solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information, visit nagra.vision or follow us on LinkedIn and X . About OSN OSN is the leading service for premium entertainment servicing the MENA region in 22 countries featuring exclusive and in-demand premium global and local hit TV series and films. OSN delivers content across multiple divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in every market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN spearheads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish, and more across divisions, distinctively known for broadcasting the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. OSN's ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company's three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content, and unbeatable value. By seamlessly bringing together Global Network Partnerships, Studios, and Originals, along with reimagined Linear channels, OSN provides an ecosystem of entertainment. 