Collaboration integrates Kudelski Labs Security IP with Axelera AI's Europa chip, a leading, power-efficient inference processor to deliver a secure-by-design, high-performance solution for edge AI deployments. CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - March 10, 2026 - Kudelski Labs, the innovation arm of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) and a global leader in embedded security for semiconductors and connected devices, today announced that Axelera AI has integrated the Kudelski Secure Enclave, robust to AVA_VAN.3 ("KSE3") into Europa, its new high-performance, Edge AI processing platform. The collaboration strengthens the security foundation of Europa, ensuring that advanced inference workloads can be deployed with confidence across demanding edge environments such as smart infrastructure, industrial automation, or autonomous robotics. For organizations running advanced vision, robotics and multi-user generative AI workloads directly at the network edge, the secure-by design solution provides product manufacturers with the highest level of security for the trained model IP, the data and the device. "AI adoption is accelerating across edge devices at speed and trust is foundational to scale," said Giuseppe Garcea, Director of Silicon and Founding Team Member at Axelera AI. "Our collaboration with Kudelski Labs reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, high-performance AI solutions that customers can trust. As AI workloads increasingly move to the edge, KSE3 gives Europa a hardware root of trust that protects devices without compromising the speed and efficiency our customers expect." "Security can no longer be an afterthought in high-performance AI systems," said Christophe Nicolas, SVP Kudelski Labs. "Axelera AI's Europa platform represents an exciting milestone in edge computing and the integration of our KSE3 solution reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, high-performance AI solutions that protect our customer's intellectual property from the factory to the consumer." As compute-intensive AI workloads move from the data center to the edge, security has become mission critical. Connected ecosystems such as surveillance analytics and edge robotics utilize real-time, power-efficient inference solutions that demand robust cryptographic services. By integrating KSE3, Axelera AI can leverage a hardware root of trust that is anchored in certified, tamper-resistant security. KSE3 provides robust cryptographic services, secure key management, secure boot, secure debug, immutable identity, anomaly detection all optimized for lightweight silicon footprints common in edge devices. In addition, the security IP is compliant with the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) Important Products classification and is designed to achieve SESIP/PSA Level 3 (including AVA_VAN.3 robustness), making it suitable for industrial and IoT applications. The Kudelski Labs security IP approach leverages a performance tuned, futureproof design that has multi-layered security at its core. This includes countermeasures against side-channel and fault attacks ensuring robust protection is prioritized. Collectively, this delivers a unique, world-first independent semiconductor IP that combines quantum-resistant cryptography with a best-in-class secure enclave to make ASIC and SoC investments secure for the decade ahead. To learn more about Kudelski Labs' Security IP portfolio, including KSE3, visit Kudelski Labs at Embedded World, Nürnberg, Hall 3A, booth 334 or visit the website at https://kudelskilabs.com About Kudelski Labs Kudelski Labs leverages the Kudelski Group's decades of experience in intelligent security to solve the world's most complex cyberthreat challenges at the intersection of connectivity and safety. Its mission is to secure the futureacross land, air, space, and industrythrough advanced research, real-world engineering, and global partnerships. Leveraging ISO/IEC27001:2022 and OCP S.A.F.E. certifications, Kudelski Labs helps semiconductors and device manufacturers design new devices to ensure they are secure by design and quantum-resilient; accelerate time-to-market with pre-validated security components; build a differentiated trust story for retail and channel partners; and reduce post-launch risk with transparent, verifiable protection. To learn more visit https://kudelskilabs.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Media contacts Gary Crosilla

