LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, a global specialist HIV company majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi as shareholders, Wednesday announced that APRETUDE (cabotegravir tablets and extended-release injectable suspension) is now included in Canada's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program.This coverage will make APRETUDE accessible for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in at-risk individuals who are HIV-negative.The NIHB Program provides First Nations and Inuit people with access to health benefits not covered by private, provincial, or territorial insurance. Despite representing only 5% of Canada's population, Indigenous communities account for approximately 10% of the country's HIV cases. Factors such as economic, social, and systemic barriers, as well as the effects of racism and colonialism, contribute to this disproportionate impact. The inclusion of APRETUDE in the NIHB Program is expected to strengthen HIV prevention efforts for eligible individuals.APRETUDE is the first and only long-acting injectable approved in Canada for HIV-1 prevention in at-risk adults and adolescents (12+ years, weighing at least 35kg). Real-world studies (OPERA and Trio Health cohorts) have demonstrated over 99% effectiveness in nearly 1,300 individuals. It has also shown superior efficacy compared to daily oral FTC/TDF tablets in preventing HIV transmission.Tharani Napper, Government Affairs & Market Access Director, ViiV Healthcare Canada, acknowledged the NIHB Program for prioritizing access to new HIV prevention options for Indigenous communities, emphasizing the need for equitable access across Canada.Jessy Dame, Director, Two-Spirit Health, Community-Based Research Centre, highlighted the importance of expanding access to prevention methods while also investing in Indigenous-led health initiatives. They emphasized the need for a holistic approach to care, particularly for Two-Spirit individuals, who continue to face systemic barriers in healthcare.HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) weakens the immune system by attacking T-cells, increasing vulnerability to infections. It spreads primarily through unprotected sex and shared drug injection equipment. If untreated, it can progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), the most severe stage of HIV. While there is no cure, proper treatment can enable individuals to live healthy lives and prevent transmission.In 2023, Canada reported 2,434 new HIV diagnoses, reflecting a 35% increase from 2022. As of 2022, an estimated 65,270 people were living with HIV in Canada, with 129 deaths attributed to the virus.APRETUDE (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension) is a long-acting PrEP option proven more effective than daily oral FTC/TDF in reducing HIV risk. As an integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), cabotegravir prevents HIV replication by blocking viral DNA from integrating into human immune cells. This inhibition is crucial in halting disease progression and establishing chronic HIV infection.GSK.L is currently trading at $1,475 or 0.74% lower on the LSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX