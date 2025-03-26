Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
26.03.25
17:35 Uhr
33,550 Euro
+0,150
+0,45 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
T-Mobile International AG: How T-Mobile is Changing Small Towns with $16,000,000 in Grants

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / On March 20, 2025, T-Mobile announced the latest recipients of its Hometown Grants! 375 communities across 48 states and Puerto Rico are now receiving funding and support to power local projects focused on connection and innovation. This brings T-Mobile's total investment to over $16 million since the program's launch in April 2021. With a $25 million goal, T-Mobile is making a real difference in small towns across America.

Learn more about the impact of these grants and see if your community is one of the recipients!

Submit a proposal for your hometown

See more ways T-Mobile gives back to the community

About T-Mobile

We are T-Mobile, America's most-loved wireless brand and the Un-Carrier. We are redefining the way consumers & businesses buy wireless network services through leading product & innovation and our expansive 5G network.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile International AG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
