Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (the "Company"), would like to correct the date for the ten-for-one share split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Subdivision") for shareholder of record of the Company, shall be as of the close of business April 1, 2025 (the "Record Date") rather than as previously announced for March 31, 2025, Shareholders holding shares as of April 1, 2025 will receive one additional share for each share held on such date. All other details remain the same as previously announced.

Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Subdivision. As per CSE policy, the Subdivision is being conducted on a "push-out" basis and therefore the Company's CUSIP number will remain the same. The Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, will send holders of common shares as of the Record Date a DRS advice letter in lieu of a share certificate, which will represent the additional shares resulting from the Subdivision.

