Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first exploration program on the Ghost Lake claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Ghost Lake" or "Property"), which the Company holds an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% right, title, and interest in.

This exploration program, with a total budget of approximately $150,000, designed to advance the Company's understanding of the mineral potential of the Property, and further the prospect of drill targets. The program will include systematic rock sampling of available outcrops, lake water sampling utilizing aqua regia ICP-MS analysis, and an airborne survey conducted via a Helicopter Astar SD2 to identify geophysical anomalies and additional exploration targets.

"We are excited to start exploring the potential at Ghost Lake," said Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star. "Engaging Hardline Exploration has given us the ability to quickly advance the property, and we look forward to positive results"





Ghost Lake Property and Adjacent Projects

Dark Star also announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "43-101 Technical Report on the Ghost Lake Property, Central Mineral Belt, Newfoundland and Labrador" with an effective date of December 4, 2024 for the Property (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.darkstarminerals.com.

For more information on the Option and the Property, see the Company's November 14, 2024 and March 24, 2025 news releases as well as the Technical Report filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex.

