Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
"Buy"-Rating und 300 % Kurspotential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860398 | ISIN: JP3118000003 | Ticker-Symbol: ASI1
Tradegate
26.03.25
20:53 Uhr
20,010 Euro
-0,700
-3,38 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,11020,50021:33
20,01020,40021:33
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2025 20:02 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dunlop Sports Americas: ASICS Unveils Limited Edition JAPAN S Golf Shoe

Finanznachrichten News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Inspired by the season's first major of the year, ASICS® unveils their exclusive Limited-Edition JAPAN S Golf shoe. Featuring a White and Jasper Green colorway that pays tribute to the iconic colors of Augusta National Golf Club, the shoe blends tradition with performance for ultimate on-course style.

Combining a sleek aesthetic with premium materials, the JAPAN S Golf shoe offers excellent comfort and support, designed to transition effortlessly from on the course to everyday style.

"In the spirit of the season's first major championship, we wanted to offer a shoe that coincides with one of the biggest events in men's golf in a cool way that gets people even more excited," said ASICS General Manager, Ryan Polanco. "We know springtime is when everyone is itching to get out on the course, and we feel like this colorway was a perfect way to officially start the golf season for everyone."

The JAPAN S Limited Edition Golf shoe is available in men's sizing only, ranging from sizes 9 to 12, while supplies last.

For more information on the Limited-Edition JAPAN S Golf shoe, visit us.dunlopsports.com/asics.

Retail Information & Pricing

JAPAN S

Pricing: $99.99

Sizing: Men's Limited Edition: 9-11, 12

Colors: Men's: White/Jasper Green

Launch Date: March 26, 2025

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.