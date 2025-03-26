Dunlop Sports Americas: ASICS Unveils Limited Edition JAPAN S Golf Shoe

Inspired by the season's first major of the year, ASICS® unveils their exclusive Limited-Edition JAPAN S Golf shoe. Featuring a White and Jasper Green colorway that pays tribute to the iconic colors of Augusta National Golf Club, the shoe blends tradition with performance for ultimate on-course style.

Combining a sleek aesthetic with premium materials, the JAPAN S Golf shoe offers excellent comfort and support, designed to transition effortlessly from on the course to everyday style.

"In the spirit of the season's first major championship, we wanted to offer a shoe that coincides with one of the biggest events in men's golf in a cool way that gets people even more excited," said ASICS General Manager, Ryan Polanco. "We know springtime is when everyone is itching to get out on the course, and we feel like this colorway was a perfect way to officially start the golf season for everyone."

The JAPAN S Limited Edition Golf shoe is available in men's sizing only, ranging from sizes 9 to 12, while supplies last.

For more information on the Limited-Edition JAPAN S Golf shoe, visit us.dunlopsports.com/asics.

Retail Information & Pricing

JAPAN S

Pricing: $99.99

Sizing: Men's Limited Edition: 9-11, 12

Colors: Men's: White/Jasper Green

Launch Date: March 26, 2025

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com





SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire