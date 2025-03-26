WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists have developed a universal vaccine that offers protection against multiple coronaviruses, including MERS-CoV and those responsible for the flu and common cold.The vaccine was created at Scripps Research, and chemistry professor Chi-Huey Wong will present his team's findings at the ACS Spring 2025 Digital Meeting.Many viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19, use a sugar coating to evade detection by the immune system. According to a news release from the American Chemical Society, the new vaccine specifically targets both coronaviruses and the protective sugars they rely on.Researchers focused on a region of the coronavirus spike protein that rarely mutates. They discovered that the vaccine could strip away sugar molecules from this area, triggering the production of effective and abundant antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.Wong explained that the ultimate goal is to develop a single vaccine that provides broad protection against coronaviruses, potentially reducing the need for frequent booster shots. A Phase I clinical trial, conducted by Rock Biotherapeutics, has already completed enrolment and dosing. Results from this trial will be featured in Wong's presentation.To achieve this, the researchers designed a 'low-sugar' vaccine that removes protective glycans through enzymatic digestion. This approach prompts the immune system to generate antibodies that target the stable stalk region of the spike protein, preparing the body to fight off actual infections.In animal studies conducted on mice and hamsters, the vaccine produced a more diverse antibody response than individual vaccines targeting SARS-CoV variants or MERS-CoV. MERS-CoV, which causes Middle East respiratory syndrome, is a virus transmitted to humans through infected dromedary camels.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX