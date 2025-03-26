TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) and Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Wednesday announced that they are reinforcing their commitment to domestic solar manufacturing in Alabama.This partnership supports the reshoring of U.S. solar supply chains, ensuring sustainable growth in renewable energy production.Shoals' longstanding collaboration with First Solar is reflected in its role in producing custom junction boxes for First Solar's Alabama manufacturing facility. This $1.1 billion investment has created over 800 direct jobs, strengthening First Solar's position as the largest solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere. With additional U.S. manufacturing facilities in Ohio and Louisiana, First Solar continues to drive domestic energy innovation and job creation.Alabama Representatives Robert Aderholt and Dale Strong praised the partnership, emphasizing its role in reshoring critical solar technologies and bolstering economic growth. By aligning with First Solar, Shoals is expanding American manufacturing and workforce development, further advancing U.S. energy independence.FSLR is currently trading at $126.4 or 3.85% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX