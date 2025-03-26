DP World Delivers New Railcars, Advancing Dominican Republic's Subway Expansion

Successful logistics operation supports government-led infrastructure initiative, reinforcing DP World's role as a key logistics partner for specialized cargo in the region.

DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has successfully delivered three new railcars for the Santo Domingo Metro expansion, reinforcing its position as a key logistics partner in the Dominican Republic's infrastructure transformation. This milestone marks another step forward in the modernization of public transport, enhancing urban mobility for millions of residents.

The newly delivered Metropolis 9000 Series 6 railcars, manufactured by Alstom in Spain, will boost the subway's capacity to six cars, effectively doubling passenger capacity and helping to alleviate congestion in one of the Caribbean's busiest transit networks. The railcars arrived at DP World's terminal at Caucedo in Boca Chica before being transported to OPRET workshops for assembly. To date, 16 subway trains - comprising 48 railcars - have been delivered, with a total of 72 scheduled to arrive as part of the government-led initiative to expand and enhance public transport.

Handling these railcars required specialized logistics expertise due to their significant size and volume. DP World's facilities at the Port of Caucedo - equipped with modern cranes and a deepwater berth -are designed to accommodate a wide range of cargo types. The port handles 150,000 tons of bulk and project cargo every year, alongside a container handling capacity of up to 2.5 million TEUs. Last year, DP World successfully managed the delivery of four monorail cars from its terminal at London Gateway in the UK to Santiago, Dominican Republic, demonstrating its expertise in handling complex infrastructure shipments.

Manuel Martinez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: "DP World's advanced logistics capabilities make us the premier gateway for specialized cargo in the Dominican Republic. The successful handling and delivery of the Santo Domingo Metro cars demonstrates our ability to manage complex, high-value shipments - capabilities unmatched by any other port in the country. Our world-class infrastructure and global reach enable us to facilitate transformative projects that drive economic growth and enhance connectivity, further solidifying the Dominican Republic's position as a regional leader in logistics and trade."

Beyond supporting critical infrastructure projects, DP World's advanced infrastructure and logistics capabilities are helping position the Dominican Republic as a strategic gateway for trade across the Americas. The company's ability to handle specialized cargo reinforces its position as the leading logistics partner in the region. By managing high-value shipments, DP World supports the Dominican Republic's increasing demand for complex logistics solutions, strengthening the country's competitive edge.

"We are deeply committed to the development of the Dominican Republic and to initiatives that position the country as a prime destination for nearshoring investments," Martinez added. "Every day, we leverage our logistics expertise to ensure that specialized cargo such as these railcars can seamlessly reach our shores. By drawing on our global capabilities, we not only contribute to the modernization of urban transport but also reinforce the Dominican Republic's role as a strategic hub for trade, investment, and economic growth."

