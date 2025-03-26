Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' PKNP Technology Used with Radiation Therapy Shown in Study to Demonstrate Low Toxicity and High Safety Profile

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide information regarding its second-generation nanoparticle formulation of Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) Compound (the "Technology") in combination with radiation therapy, which has demonstrated, in a December 2021 study[1] conducted by researchers at the University of Alberta, Canada, effective targeting of cancer cells in mice while, importantly, maintaining a low toxicity profile. The low toxicity observed in the study, even at therapeutic doses in mice with colorectal cancer, and especially when combined with radiation therapy, is particularly significant, as it suggests the potential for a solution with fewer side effects, which could lead to the development of safer and more effective treatment options.

As part of the study, mice implanted with colorectal cancer tumours (HCT116/PTEN+/+ tumours) were divided into three groups and received three separate injections over a 24-day period. Treatment groups included those receiving empty nanoparticles, empty nanoparticles with radiation, and PNKP inhibitor-loaded nanoparticles with radiation. Throughout the study, no significant signs of toxicity such as weight loss were detected in any group, including those treated with the nanoparticle formulation of the PNKP inhibitor in conjunction with radiation. [2]

A key factor in developing safer and more effective cancer treatments is ensuring a low toxicity profile. Onco's Technology has demonstrated minimal toxicity in preclinical animal models, which suggests its potential for use in advancing therapies that cause fewer side effects. In compliance with Health Canada regulations, drugs must undergo rigorous testing in both animal models (in vivo) and cell cultures (in vitro) to assess their safety and toxicity at doses aimed at achieving therapeutic effects.

"Establishing the safety of combination therapies is an important step in advancing cancer treatment. The findings from this study reinforce the strong safety profile of our PNKP technology in animal testing when used alongside radiation therapy. With low toxicity being a key factor in treatment development, these results provide a solid foundation for future research as we continue exploring the potential of this approach in upcoming studies," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

[1] Sadat et al. Nano-Delivery of a Novel Inhibitor of Polynucleotide Kinase/Phosphatase (PNKP) for Targeted Sensitization of Colorectal Cancer to Radiation-Induced DNA Damage. Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 23;11:772920. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.772920

[2] Sadat et al. Nano-Delivery of a Novel Inhibitor of Polynucleotide Kinase/Phosphatase (PNKP) for Targeted Sensitization of Colorectal Cancer to Radiation-Induced DNA Damage. Front Oncol. 2021 Dec 23;11:772920. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.772920

