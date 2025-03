BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release February figures for industrial profits, highlighting an extremely light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.In January, profits were down 3.3 percent on year.Thursday is also the last day before a lengthy break for the Indonesia stock market; it's off Friday for Saka New Year and then all next week for Eid-ul-Fitr.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX