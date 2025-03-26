BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) has acquired a majority interest in Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage company developing advanced cell therapies for eye diseases.Aurion will operate independently with Alcon's support to advance its allogeneic cell therapy, AURN001, into Phase 3 trials for corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial disease by late 2025.Alcon's CEO emphasized the strategic fit of Aurion's technology within its ophthalmic pharmaceutical portfolio, highlighting the potential of cell therapies to address the global shortage of corneal tissue. Aurion's newly appointed CEO, Arnaud Lacoste, noted the company's progress in clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing milestones since its formation in 2022.AURN001 has received Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations from the FDA but remains investigational. The therapy, composed of allogeneic corneal endothelial cells and a rho kinase inhibitor, has shown promising results in a Phase 1/2 study involving 97 patients. Aurion also launched Vyznova, its first commercial cell therapy, in Japan for treating bullous keratopathy, a severe corneal condition.Wednesday, ALC closed at $91.32, down 1.59%, with no after-hours movement on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX