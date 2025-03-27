Rheinmetall continues its remarkable upward trajectory, with shares climbing to €1,319.50, representing an impressive 114 percent gain since the beginning of the year. Analysts are increasingly bullish on the Düsseldorf-based defense contractor, with Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking nearly doubling its previous target to €1,800. Jefferies analyst designates Rheinmetall as a sector favorite with a €1,540 target, while UBS raised its projection to €1,600, impressed by the company's strategy to capture 20-25 percent of European NATO defense spending over the next five years. JPMorgan similarly increased its target to €1,400 with an "Overweight" rating, suggesting the company will soon revise its 2025 targets upward. The geopolitical climate has positioned Rheinmetall as a central player in European defense, with analysts describing a "supercycle" in the industry and a "decades-long rearmament cycle" with annually increasing defense budgets through 2035.
Strategic Partnerships Bolster Market Position
Rheinmetall has further strengthened its European defense sector standing through a new strategic cooperation with Spanish technology group Indra. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to comprehensively modernize Spain's Leopard 2 E Combat Systems, integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance combat effectiveness and ensure compatibility with future combat vehicles. This forward-looking collaboration between Rheinmetall Electronics and Indra is viewed as pivotal for European combat platform modernization. Despite reporting strong quarterly results-with earnings per share rising to €10.87 from €7.44 year-over-year and revenue growing 36.16 percent to €3.48 billion-the stock recently experienced a slight 0.7 percent correction to €1,310.00 in XETRA trading.
