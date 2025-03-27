ProSiebenSat.1 shares surged on Wednesday, gaining up to 7.7% at one point before settling around 3-4.7% higher, positioning the company at the top of the SDAX index. This impressive rally occurred despite Goldman Sachs issuing a sell recommendation, citing weak fundamental business conditions. The driving force behind this stock movement is renewed takeover speculation involving MediaForEurope (MFE), the Berlusconi family-controlled Italian media company that already holds nearly 30% of ProSiebenSat.1. Market sources indicate MFE's board met Wednesday to discuss potential acquisition strategies and formal takeover offers. Since its December low of €4.50, ProSiebenSat.1 stock has recovered more than 50%, boosted by takeover rumors, hopes for economic improvement, and anticipated advertising revenue growth. Year-to-date, the stock has gained approximately 30%.

Strategic European Media Consolidation

MFE views European expansion as a strategic response to growing competition from American streaming giants and the migration of advertising budgets to technology companies. The Italian media group has secured €3.4 billion in financing for a potential acquisition, which would partly cover the refinancing of ProSiebenSat.1's €2.1 billion debt that might require repayment during a control change. ProSiebenSat.1's market value has declined significantly since MFE's initial investment in 2019, now standing at approximately €1.5 billion, making it a more affordable acquisition target. Recent portfolio simplification moves by ProSiebenSat.1, including the sale of comparison portal Verivox and restructuring of its NuCom e-commerce business and ParshipMeet Group holdings, could be paving the way for a smoother takeover process.

