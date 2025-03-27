Despite recent market volatility that has seen Tesla's stock decline 28.6% year-to-date, significant investors remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects. Christopher Tsai, whose investment firm holds Tesla shares valued at approximately $28.15 million, views the current weakness as temporary and has begun increasing his position. His confidence stems from expectations of continued revenue and profit growth in coming years. The stock, which Tsai initially purchased in February 2020 at $41.66, most recently traded at $288.14, representing substantial growth despite recent setbacks. Market analysts attribute the current sales slowdown to customers waiting for the refreshed Model Y rather than fundamental business issues.

Competition Intensifies in Europe

As Tesla navigates stock market challenges, competition in the European electric vehicle market is heating up. Chinese manufacturer BYD is considering building a third European factory, with Germany emerging as the frontrunner despite high energy and labor costs. This strategic move would echo Tesla's established production facility in Grünheide near Berlin. BYD already operates plants in Hungary and Turkey with combined annual capacity of 500,000 vehicles. Industry experts from S&P Global Mobility project BYD's European sales to more than double to 186,000 vehicles by 2025 and reach nearly 400,000 units by 2029, potentially challenging Tesla's market position in the region.

