WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced internal organizational changes aimed at aligning with its new business model. These changes focus on increasing efficiency and sustainability, with an emphasis on placing responsibility closer to customers, employees, and regulators.The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that the changes are also consistent with the Company's focus on operations and maintenance expense discipline. The organizational changes will result in approximately two hundred employees being reassigned and the Company reducing its workforce by less than three percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX