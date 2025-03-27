WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), announced that Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) will replace Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, March 31. Siemens acquired Altair Engineering in a deal completed today.Angi Inc. (ANGI) will replace The ODP Corp. (ODP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 2. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent IAC Inc. (IAC) is spinning off its ownership interest in ANGI in a transaction expected to be completed on Tuesday, April 1. Post spin-off, IAC will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. The ODP Corp.'s market capitalization is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX