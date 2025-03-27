Nvidia shares experienced significant pressure in recent trading, dropping 5.7% on Wall Street amid growing concerns about the company's market position. According to reports, Chinese regulatory authorities are preventing major technology companies from purchasing Nvidia's H20 chips, potentially weakening the AI giant's foothold in the crucial Chinese market. This development coincides with emerging competition from California-based startup Bolt Graphics, whose upcoming "Zeus" GPU platform claims to dramatically outperform Nvidia's products. Bolt Graphics promises ten times higher performance for rendering tasks and up to 300 times improvement for specific simulations, along with expandable memory of up to 384GB per card-a feature Nvidia currently doesn't offer. These challenges emerge as investors already question whether the extreme growth expectations for the AI chip leader remain sustainable.

Growth Forecast Doubts Intensify

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Nvidia ?

Further pressuring Nvidia's stock are growing concerns about AI data center growth projections. TD Cowen reported that Microsoft has canceled several data center lease agreements in the US and Europe, fueling fears about potential oversupply of computing power in the AI sector. This could dampen medium-term demand for Nvidia's chips. The uncertainty has affected Nvidia's key Asian suppliers, with TSMC and Hon Hai Precision Industry seeing declines of 1.8% and 2.4% respectively. The broader technology market has also shown caution, with the Nasdaq Composite Index falling 1.6% amid uncertainties regarding upcoming US tariff policies, particularly affecting technology stocks.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...