DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Mexico's Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V., affiliated to German chemical and consumer goods major Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, is recalling 1,068 units of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Klebsiella oxytoca, a dangerous bacteria. Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin. There could be additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions.The issue was noted after microbiological analyses performed by the company revealed the presence of these bacteria in some of its 33.81 fl. oz./ 1 L bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale.However, there have been no reports of user harm or injury related to these products so far.The recalled Tec Italy brand Totale Shampoo is packaged in a 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, green plastic bottle marked with Lot # 1G27542266, and UPC code 7501438375850.The impacted shampoo was distributed in the United States through distributors in New York and California, and sold to consumers at the retail level. The shampoo may have been further distributed to other states.Consumers who have purchased the recalled bottles are urged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Those who experience any symptoms, or have any medical questions associated with the recall, are asked to consult a physician immediately.In similar recalls, Washington-based SeaBear Co. last week called back Smoked Salmon Chowder & Alehouse Clam Chowder due to potential contamination with bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which can cause serious illness or death.California-based AKT Trading Inc. in March recalled select prepared vegetable products, and Tri-Union Seafoods in February recalled its canned tuna products sold under various brands, both due to possible risk of Clostridium botulinum.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX