NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK), a German solar energy equipment supplier, reported that its net loss for fiscal year 2024 was 117.7 million euros compared to net income of 225.7 million euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, net loss was 3.39 euros compared to net income of 6.50 euros in the previous year.EBITDA was negative 16.0 million euros compared to positive 311.0 million euros in the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by lower fixed cost degression due to reduced sales in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments, coupled with increased costs, inventory devaluations, and provisions related to the restructuring and transformation program.Consolidated sales for the year decreased by 19.7% to 1.530 billion euros from 1.904 billion euros in the prior year.The company still expects sales to be in the range 1.500 billion euros to 1.650 billion euros and EBITDA of 70 million euros to 110 million euros for fiscal year 2025.