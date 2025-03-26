On request of Asker Healthcare Group AB, company registration number 559184-9848, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading with effect from 27 March 2025. The decision is conditional upon that Asker Healthcare Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares.

As per todays date the company has a total of 341,055,326 shares of which 263,262,090 Ordinary shares and 77,793,236 Preference shares.

Short name: ASKER ISIN code: SE0024171458 Order book ID: 389113 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 383,036,497 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 20 Health Care Supersector code: 2010 Health Care

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from 27.3.2025 up and including 28.3.2025, i.e.trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.

For furtherinformation concerning this exchange notice please contact ListingQualifications, telephone 46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.