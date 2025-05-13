Asker Healthcare Group AB: Interim Report 1 January-31 March 2025

Steady quarter of profitable growth

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,995m (3,455), up 16 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 364m (312), up 17 percent, and the adjusted EBITA margin amounted to 9.1 percent (9.0).

EBIT amounted to SEK 237m (196) and the profit amounted to SEK 95m (69).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.19 (0.12).

Return on net working capital (EBITA/NWC) amounted to 66.5 percent (63.7).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 109m (237).

In February, Asker completed two acquisitions: Hospital Services Limited in Ireland and the UK, and Mayumana Healthcare in the Netherlands.

On 27 March, Asker Healthcare Group AB was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

CEO Johan Falk comments on the quarter

"Continued steady and profitable growth driven by organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that have broadened our customer offering and provided access to more markets. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in March marks a major milestone."

For the full CEO comment, please see the interim report.

Presentation of the interim report

The interim report will be presented today, May 13, at 10:00 CEST by Asker's CEO Johan Falk and CFO Thomas Moss. You will find the webcast via this link. To participate via phone and ask questions, please register via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Moss, CFO and Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 219 79 05, E-mail: ir@asker.com

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17, E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:10 CEST on May 13, 2025.