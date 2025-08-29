Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Oudshoorn

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Oudshoorn Chirurgische Techniek B.V. ("Oudshoorn"), a leading distributor of medical devices within orthopaedics and trauma in the Netherlands.





"We continue to strengthen our customer offering and proposition to hospitals and private clinics in the Netherlands. With this bolt-on acquisition to QRS we add new product categories and expertise for the operating room to the portfolio, enabling us to become an even better partner in the healthcare sector. We are happy to welcome the team from Oudshoorn to the group," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

Oudshoorn specialises in providing a range of medtech products for orthopaedics and surgery, to hospitals and private clinics in the Netherlands. The company has 9 employees and generated a revenue of approximately SEK 37 million in 2024.

The acquisition is expected to be completed at the beginning of September 2025 and is anticipated to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.