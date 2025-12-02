Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Cardio Dépôt

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Cardio Dépôt, a niche distributor of medical devices and consumables within cardiology in France.

"We are pleased to do our first add-on acquisition in France which will both broaden the offer of high-quality products to our customers within the cardiology field, as well as strengthen the digital presence with its excellent digital platform. We look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and to welcome Cardio Dépôt to the Asker team", says Johan Falk, CEO Asker Healthcare Group.

Cardio Dépôt has 5 employees, and generated revenue of approximately SEK 25m in 2024.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

