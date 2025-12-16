Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Van Heek Medical

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Allion B.V. ("Van Heek Medical"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the Benelux region.

"We continue to strengthen our offering in the Benelux and are pleased to welcome the experienced team from Van Heek Medial to the Asker family. Their focus on servicing the market with high-quality, affordable products will complement Asker's current footprint in the region well. We have followed this company for quite some time and are impressed by their well-established customer relationships and strong product portfolio. We are looking forward to continuing, together with the Van Heek team, driving progress in the European healthcare sector," says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

Van Heek Medical specialises in providing branded and private label medical supplies for diabetes management, incontinence and wound care, primarily to homecare, pharmacies and nursing homes in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. The company has 64 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 350 million in the past financial year.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory and other customary conditional approvals and is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2026 and to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.