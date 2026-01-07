Anzeige
WKN: A4149T | ISIN: SE0024171458
07.01.2026
Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of GHC and MPF

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in German Healthcare GmbH and Medicalprodukte Vertrieb Flensburg GmbH ("GHC/MPF"), two interlinked medical supplies companies within the homecare segment in Germany.

"The acquisition of GHC/MPF is a very good fit with our ambition to grow within the homecare segment in Germany. The company has a strong and growing position in its niche, and its portfolio of high-quality private label products within incontinence and urology is attractive to many of our other companies across Europe. Over the years, we have come to know the company and its management well and are proud that the founders have chosen to continue developing their company together with Asker", says Johan Falk, CEO of Asker Healthcare Group.

GHC/MPF mainly serves the German homecare market with incontinence and urology products but also sells to clinics and pharmacies. Its product portfolio consists of both products from large global manufacturers and its own private label products. The company has 140 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 300 million in the past financial year.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the first quarter 2026 and to contribute positively to the Group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:
Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group
Phone: +46 73 313 62 17
E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.

