Asker Healthcare Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) on 9 December 2025

Asker Healthcare Group AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today on 9 December 2025. The EGM was held at Advokatfirman Vinge's office in Stockholm, Sweden, with the option for shareholders to exercise their voting rights by advance voting (postal voting).

The EGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall continue to consist of six members. The EGM further resolved that board and committee fees shall be paid to all board members, regardless of their dependence, pro rata from and including the EGM to and including the Annual General Meeting 2026. Finally, Karl Petersson was elected as new member of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Anders Nyman resigned from the Board of Directors in connection with the EGM.

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 500 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.