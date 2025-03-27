ARCURE: Annual results: Arcure sustains profitability

Net income up to €1.75 million, or 9.4% of sales, and Gross Operating Surplus up to €3.49 million.

Gross margin of 57%, thanks to tight control of production costs.

Sales of €18.7 million validating Arcure's strong growth since 2021.

Profitable Edge AI on a high potential growth market.

2030 Goal: leadership in edge AI software with vehicle OEM partnerships.

Arcure, a specialist in embedded artificial intelligence to improve safety and productivity in multiple industrial verticals, today published its results for fiscal year 2024. Despite a second half-year with order deferrals, Arcure achieved sales growth to €18.7 million and confirmed its profitability. Arcure, a French technology company, is on track to achieve its strategic objectives, including signing of partnerships with the world's major players in the sector of industrial vehicles who are scaling up the adoption of AI-based technologies to improve safety and enhance productivity.

SUMMARY OF 2024 RESULTS

In thousands of euros 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2023 (proforma 4) Variation Revenue 18,705 18,199 506 Gross margin [1] 10,748 10,380 368 Gross margin rate 57% 57% n/a Gross operating surplus [2] 3,487 3,373 114 Gross operating surplus rate 19% 19% n/a Depreciation, amortization and provisions (2,531) (2,416) (115) Operating profit / (loss) 956 957 (1) Net financial income / (expenses) (354) (593) 239 Net non-recurring income / (expenses) 213 190 23 Income tax [3] 932 1,246 (314) Net income / (expenses) from consolidated companies 1,747 1,801 (54)



Franck GAYRAUD, CEO and co-founder of Arcure, comments: "For the past 3 years, Arcure has been on a trajectory of profitability, which today places us at net income levels of around 10% of sales. At a time when edge AI is attracting a great deal of investment, Arcure team has already validated the profitability of its business model. We continue to pursue growth and increase profitability with a double strategic lever: focus on edge AI software development and large-scale integration of our AI perception technology by OEM and vehicle manufacturers. As a pioneer and long-standing player in edge AI for industrial markets, Arcure is ready to open up this new cycle towards 2030 and conquer this booming market worldwide."

CONFIRMED PROFITABILITY FOR BLAXTAIR® AI SOLUTIONS

Arcure's 2024 sales figure stands at a historic €18.7 million, up on 2023 (€18.2 million) and close to the €20 million target announced in 2021. These sales validate Arcure's strong long-term growth, with an average annual growth rate of nearly 33% over the last decade. Arcure's international expansion in recent years is confirmed in 2024. The Group generates 81% of its sales outside France, a share that has remained stable since 2023 (84%) and has risen sharply since 2021 (69%).

In 2024, Arcure demonstrated the solid profitability of its business model, achieving its third consecutive year of positive net income, up to €1.75 million, or 9.4% of sales. This result, equivalent to that of fiscal 2023 (1.8 M€), was achieved in a more demanding context, marked by order backlogs in the second half of the year.

"Arcure is today one of the few players in Edge AI and our ecosystem to show profitability and growth potential. Beyond the financial performance, it's a signal to the major OEM of construction machinery and forklifts that we are positioned as a long-term partner to shape with them the new safety and productivity functionalities with AI, in their machines", adds Jean-Gabriel POINTEAU, Co-CEO at Arcure.

HEADING TO 2030: A STRATEGIC ROADMAP FOCUSED ON SOFTWARE AND MAJOR PARTNERSHIPS

The coming years offer new strategic opportunities in a market that continues to grow strongly in the logistics, industry and construction sectors, where AI is a lever to increase safety and productivity.

On the technological front, Arcure has initiated its refocusing on AI software capability, with a roadmap prioritizing the development of cutting-edge AI solutions, hardware-agnostic.

On the commercial front, the market will scale-up with the entry of commercial vehicle technology manufacturers and equipment suppliers (OEM), who will be integrating ever more AI into their produced vehicles. To address the needs of these players, Arcure has stepped up its commercial activities, with the recruitment in 2024 of a new team dedicated to developing OEM partnerships. Arcure confirms that it is currently in direct discussions with world leaders producing a total of around 400,000 vehicles a year, in tender or pre-tender phases. The intensification of these exchanges should lead to initial decisions as early as 2025. These agreements with OEM, on large volumes, will constitute growth drivers from 2026 onwards.

With its profitability confirmed for Edge AI solutions, its unique database, its relationships with key customer accounts and the intensification of discussions with the sector's major manufacturers and Tier 1s, Arcure is asserting its ambition to become a major player in Edge AI for forklift trucks and construction machinery, the adoption of which promises to grow significantly by 2030.

Next event :

Webcast for English speaking shareholders and individual investors

Tonight, March 27, 2025, at 5 pm CET.

Registration: https://tinyurl.com/2dsv4zw9

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold more than 25,000 units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, R&D offices and operational units in France, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.7 million revenue in 2024, 81% of which was generated outside France.

Learn more at www.blaxtair.com

[1] Gross margin = revenue - costs of sold services and products.

[2] Gross operating surplus corresponds to the Operating Profit restated of depreciation and amortization.

[3] In accordance with ANC 2020.01, the Research Tax Credit can no longer be recognized as operating income, as it was until now, but only as a tax. It represents K€ 925 in 2024 vs. K€ 752 in 2023.

