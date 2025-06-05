ARCURE: Embedded Vision Summit 2025: Arcure announces a new world breakthrough in AI, for personal safety on industrial and construction sites

Arcure is now developing "Augmented Perception" AI functions, an unprecedented level of intelligence for the safety and productivity of industrial vehicles, a growing challenge worldwide.

Blaxtair technologies are now capable of analyzing a complex scene and assessing the real risk of personal accidents around machinery: beyond pedestrian detection and localization, "risk perception" now takes into account the whole situation.

This world premiere will bring a range of new AI features to the market, and confirms Arcure's positioning on software development.

A new step towards vehicles autonomy, thanks to Arcure's expertise of the AI framework and a unique image database.

The presentation, made on May 21, 2025 at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, confirms Arcure's leadership among market players, including equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Arcure, leader in edge artificial intelligence for safety and productivity in industry, has unveiled the next technological step in its edge AI solutions, "Augmented Perception", for the safety of people around industrial vehicles. The first functionalities were presented at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, California, the ecosystem's main global event. "Augmented Perception" is a world premiere for safety and productivity of machinery, a booming market in industry and construction.

Previously at the forefront of pedestrian and object detection using edge AI, Arcure is now developing smarter contextual analysis functions, capable of understanding situations as a whole. They represent an important step towards the vehicle's global reading of the environment, one of the necessary capabilities to achieve the autonomy of vehicles in industry.

"These 'Augmented Perception' functions have been developed using our expertise in AI algorithms, our databases and our knowledge of industrial use cases. They represent a breakthrough: the global analysis of each situation enables us to determine whether a pedestrian is in danger or not, depending on his trajectory, behavior and position relative to safety barriers, for example. This is a strong expectation on the part of our customers", explains Sabri BAYOUDH, PhD, Arcure's Director of Innovation. "This world premiere reinforces our technological leadership and opens up a field of new smart features, which bring us closer to the prospect of the autonomous industrial vehicle, now a topic of interest for global equipment manufacturers."

A pioneer in edge AI for industrial vehicles since 2009, Arcure has the largest installed fleet in the industrial sector, with 25,000 systems across more than 2,500 sites worldwide. This vast and varied connected fleet feeds the most robust image database on the market for edge applications in industry, on which AI algorithms are trained according to a field-proven "AI framework".

Confirmed positioning in AI software for industrial vehicles

These new AI functionalities will expand Blaxtair's range of software solutions, which can be integrated on a large scale by global equipment manufacturers and suppliers, and also made available to end-users in the aftermarket. Arcure thus confirms its strategy focused on software innovation, its core expertise, announced in 2024 and based on the regular commercialization of cutting-edge functionalities.

"Thanks to the data collected over the past 15 years, and with our expertise of the "AI framework", we are gaining in performance and are able to develop a whole new potential for software solutions in this market, which has just started to rise," says Jean-Gabriel POINTEAU, Arcure's co-CEO. "The potential is huge, and our teams are enthusiastic about continuing to bring value to our customers. Having pioneered machine learning and then deep learning for industrial machinery, we are once again demonstrating that innovation is our DNA. This technological lead is an indisputable lever for differentiation in our market. It will help us to win over new OEM partners, and is part of the 'Software-defined vehicle' approach already in use in the automotive industry. This is the very beginning of this story for industrial vehicles."

With these Augmented perception AI functionalities, Blaxtair® will bring an additional level of performance to the field: enhanced alarm relevance, improved comfort and efficiency for drivers, superior protection for people, smoother integration into operations. Blaxtair® thus reinforces its long-standing positioning: developing the best of AI to enhance the safety and productivity of vehicles and industrial sites.

About Arcure

Founded in 2009, Arcure is an international group, specialized in artificial intelligence applied to perception technology for the industry, which develops and markets solutions to enhance the autonomy and safety of industrial machines and robots.

In particular, Arcure has developed Blaxtair®, a state-of-the-art intelligent pedestrian detection solution, improving safety around commercial vehicles in many contexts, including the most difficult environments. Already sold more than 25,000 units in more than 50 countries, Blaxtair® is used by the world's leading industrial companies and is gradually being adopted by machine manufacturers.

Arcure is headquartered in the Paris area, R&D offices and operational units in France, has a subsidiary in the United States and has sales offices in Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

Arcure is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Ticker: ALCUR). The group recorded an annual €18.7 million revenue in 2024, 81% of which was generated outside France.

Learn more at www.blaxtair.com

CONTACTS

INVESTORS RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay

investisseurs@arcure.net MEDIA RELATIONS

Marc Delaunay

marc.delaunay@blaxtair.com

