LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based The Sage Group plc. (SGE.L) on Thursday announced that Jonathan Howell, the Chief Financial Officer would step down from his role in order to focus on non-executive work. Jonathan would be succeeded by Jacqui Cartin with effect from 1 January 2026.Jacqui is currently EVP Group Financial Controller, with responsibilities including financial reporting, capital management, treasury and tax. She has held various finance leadership positions within the organisation since joining the Company from KPMG in 2018.Jonathan would leave the Board on 31 December 2025 and remain employed by Sage in order to support the transition from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX