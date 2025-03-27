OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate increased slightly in February after falling in the previous month, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent in February from 3.7 percent in January. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 3.5 percent.The number of unemployed people climbed to 116,000 in February from 113,000 in the prior month, the agency said.Data showed that the employment rate stood at 69.8 percent versus 69.9 percent in January.On a trend basis, the unemployment rate stayed stable at 3.9 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX