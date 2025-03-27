Using Computer-Vision Powered Scene Detection, Relo Adds Sponsorship Valuation of all F1 Races, Teams, Brands as Sponsorship Spend Looks to Reach $2.9 Billion Revenue in 2025

(GumGum Sports Inc.) Relo Metrics, a leading AI-driven sponsorship, data, and analytics platform for real-time data-driven decisions, today announced that its Relo Census product now includes Formula One (F1), bringing a first-of-its-kind, census-level data set to one of the world's most prestigious and fastest-growing sports. This expansion enables F1 brands, teams, and agencies to benchmark sponsorship performance, track brand exposure, and optimize investments, with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

The official launch of Relo Census for F1 coincided with the 2025 season opener at the Australian Grand Prix on March 15. Additionally, BlackBook Motorsport Forum, taking place on March 27, 2025 in London will be the launchpad for Relo's latest innovation in motorsports sponsorship measurement bringing, AI-powered analytics to high-speed racing environments. As part of the launch, CEO Jay Prasad will be on site to share insights on how these advancements are redefining brand valuation in motorsports.

Relo Census: A Game-Changer for F1 Sponsorship Measurement

The F1 series' sponsorship revenue is projected to hit $798 million this year.

According to the SportsPro 'Formula One 2024 Business Report,' F1 is experiencing explosive commercial growth and attracting 100+ million weekly viewers, a global audience comparable to the Super Bowl. Sponsorship spend across F1 and its teams for the 2025 season is projected to reach more than $2.9 billion, an increase of ten percent year-over-year (YoY), according to a study by Ampere Analysis. Sponsorship deals have reached record-breaking levels, with LVMH signing a $1 billion, 10-year sponsorship deal starting in 2025, further proving that brands see F1 as a premium-tier global marketing platform. As more brands invest in the sport, they need faster, more accurate ways to measure their sponsorship impact.

Yet, F1 sponsorship data and measurement have long been fragmented and slow, with teams and brands relying on delayed post-race reports that take weeks to be published, challenging teams and brands to make data-driven decisions between races, mid-season. Relo Census changes this by providing fast AI-driven insights and analytics, allowing brands to react quickly and optimize their strategies and investments throughout the season.

"With its global reach and increasing brand investment, F1 sponsorship measurement needs are exploding along with its popularity. We're delivering innovation in the form of advanced computer vision models built specifically for the dynamics of race day," said Jay Prasad, CEO of Relo Metrics. "Expanding Relo Census into F1 is about more than just tracking sponsorship exposure; it's about bringing motorsports into a larger ecosystem of sponsorship valuation."

Census enables brands to compare and optimize sponsorship performance across sports, ensuring they can capture opportunities to integrate into the sport and fan experience. This marks the 8th sport (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, WNBA, College Football) with census-level data, and our first truly global data asset for both brand exposures and audience viewership around the world.

AI-Powered Precision

By partnering with NVIDIA and its NV-CLIP NIMS multi-modal AI model, Relo Census is redefining how sponsorship visibility is tracked and measured in F1. Traditional methods struggle to accurately capture fast-moving brand placements on cars traveling at over 200+ MPH, often relying on manual annotation or delayed post-race analysis. Relo Census eliminates these limitations using advanced AI-driven automation to detect, categorize, and quantify brand exposure.

Brands can now compare F1 sponsorship performance analysis and comparison across multiple sports leagues and media environments. Seamless API integration ensures brands, teams, and agencies can easily access and incorporate data into custom sponsorship models and marketing analytics.

"The speed of insights is crucial in motorsports sponsorships," said Liane Morgese, Vice President Co-Head of Insights and Analytics, Brand Consulting at Creative Artists Agency. "With Relo Census, we can now measure brand exposure with real-time accuracy and adjust strategies mid-season, which was previously challenging. This platform is truly revolutionizing how brands engage with F1 sponsorships."

Expanding Beyond F1

Relo Metrics' expansion into Formula 1 is just the first step in a broader transformation of motorsport sponsorship measurement. As Formula E, WEC, MotoGP, and other emerging racing leagues continue to attract global attention, Relo Census is poised to bring AI-powered analytics across the entire motorsport landscape, ensuring brands and teams have access to real-time, comparative insights across multiple racing series.

Join Us at the BlackBook Motorsport Forum

Jay Prasad and the Relo European Team will be having conversations around F1's sponsorship evolution and the future of motorsport analytics at the BlackBook Motorsport Forum in London on March 27, 2025. The event brings together global decision-makers to explore innovation, sustainability, and commercial success in motorsports. For more details, visit the BlackBook Motorsport Forum.

For those attending the BlackBook Motorsport Forum, Jay Prasad will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss how Relo Census can elevate sponsorship measurement in motorsports. To schedule a meeting, please contact marketing@relometrics.com.

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics company transforming how brands, teams, and agencies measure sponsorship effectiveness across live sports and entertainment. By combining computer vision, machine learning, and real-time analytics, Relo Metrics delivers precise, automated insights that drive higher ROI and better decision-making in sports sponsorships.

For more information, visit www.relometrics.com.

