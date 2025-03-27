LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of 481,000 pounds for the full year, significantly lower than 27.97 million pounds in the previous year, primarily impacted by higher loss on investments.Net change in investments at fair value was a loss of 164.85 million pounds, higher than 123.08 million pounds loss last year.Net profit decreased to 465,000 pounds or 0.02p per share from 27.86 million pounds or 1.46p per share a year ago.Interest income increased to 108.62 million pounds from 107.76 million pounds last year, and dividend income grew to 93.42 million pounds from 81.39 million pounds.NAV as on December 31, 2024 2.7 billion pounds or 144.7p per share lower than 2.9 billion or 152.6p per share a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX