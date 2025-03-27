EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Capricorn Energy reported profit before tax from continuing operations of $13.9 million compared to a loss of $102.1 million, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.74. For the year ended 31 December 2024, revenue declined to $147.8 million from $201.0 million, last year.Randy Neely, Chief Executive, Capricorn Energy PLC said: '2024 was a pivotal year for Capricorn during which we continued to improve the operational performance of the Egyptian business and continued our culture of financial discipline, which helped the company achieve the upper end of production guidance.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX